Three of family dupe man of Rs 44L, booked

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 10

The Goindwal Sahib police have booked three members of a family for duping a man of Rs 44 lakh on the pretext of settling his son in America.

Mehnga Singh, a resident of Nangal Jhauhal (Gurdaspur), lodged a complaint with the Tarn Taran police against them. They have been booked under Sections 420, 406, 370 and 120-B of the IPC by the Sri Goindwal Sahib police on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Sandeep Singh, his father Salwinder Singh and his wife Kiranjit Kaur, residents of Bhail Dhai Wala falling under the Sri Goindwal Sahib police station. The accused lured Mehnga on the pretext of settling his son Amandeep Singh in the US, but sent him in Indonesia where they used to torture him by locking him in a room and forced him to lie to his family that he had settled in America and asked his family to deposit money in their accounts. This way they managed to dupe Mehnga of Rs 44 lakh. The police registered a case after investigation. The accused are absconding.