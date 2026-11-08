Three open fire at man, rob him of cash; arrested in Amritsar

The Ram Bagh police have arrested three persons for allegedly opening fire at a man and robbing him of cash and artificial jewellery on November 4.

The victim, Inderpreet Singh, sustained a bullet injury in his left leg. He told the police that the accused took away Rs 3,000 in cash, an artificial kada and a ring before fleeing the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the accused had been identified as Rohit, alias Same, and Kavijit Singh, both residents of Khandwala, Chheharta, and Sanjay Kumar, alias Motta, a resident of Gali No. 2, Jamun Wala Chowk.

An Activa scooter, a magazine and four live cartridges were recovered from their possession. The weapon used in the crime is yet to be recovered. The police said they were questioning the accused to trace the pistol, adding that a case had been registered.