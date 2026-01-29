Three operatives of gangster Satta Naushehra nabbed in Amritsar

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police have today arrested three operatives of foreign based notorious gangster Satta Naushera after a brief exchange of fire. They were allegedly involved in a firing incident targeting a local businessman. The arrests are part of the police’s ongoing crackdown on gang-related crime in the city.

Advertisement

The case had registered an FIR on January 16 on charges of extortion, criminal intimidation and the arms act at B-Division police station here in this regard.

Advertisement

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, while sharing details said that the firing incident took place on January 16. Although the complainant initially refrained from sharing complete details due to fear, the police independently established the facts during the probe.

Advertisement

Given the gravity of the offence, special teams were constituted to crack the case, he said.

“During the probe, the prime accused Jashandeep Singh was arrested. Based on his disclosure statement, two other accused — Jobanjit Singh and Gurkeerat Singh alias Keerat — were identified and subsequently nabbed. Investigations revealed that all three were actively involved in the conspiracy and execution of the firing incident,” said the police commissioner.

Advertisement

On January 29 when the police were taking accused Jobanjit Singh to the Sultanwind area for the identification of another suspect. During transit, he complained of ill health. When the police vehicle was halted and he was brought out of the vehicle, Jobanjit allegedly attempted to snatch the .38 bore service revolver of ASI Sharanjit Singh. During the ensuing scuffle, a round was accidentally fired, injuring the accused in his left leg.

Following the incident, a separate case was registered against him at Sultanwind police station.

Further investigation revealed that Jobanjit Singh, a resident of village Waria near Naushera Pannuan in Tarn Taran district, was acting on the directions of gangster Satta Naushera, also a native of the same area.

Police said the gangster had allegedly hired the accused youths to carry out criminal activities. At the time of the firing, obanjit Singh was riding the motorcycle, while Gurkeerat Singh alias Keerat, a resident of Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur and Jashandeep Singh provided logistical support and assisted in executing the crime.

Police records show that Jobanjit Singh is already involved in a theft case registered at Police Station Sarhali, Tarn Taran. Gurkeerat Singh alias Keerat is named in an Arms Act case registered at Police Station Sadar, Amritsar, involving a carjacking at gunpoint.

Police officials said further investigation is underway to identify additional associates of the gang and to dismantle the wider criminal network operating in the region.