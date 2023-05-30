Three pvt firms submit bids for dog sterilisation project

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 29

Three private firms have submitted bids for sterilisation of dogs under the ongoing e-bidding of dog sterilization project in the city. All these firms are registered with the Animal Welfare Board and the applications are being technically evaluated.

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation has been trying to hire a private firm for the sterilization project at the Animal Birth Control Centre at Naraingarh for the past several months. The last attempt of e-bidding for dog sterilization was cancelled by the tender review committee following a dispute between two firms in April. The MC has failed to materialise the tendering for sterilization of 20,000 dogs during the last six months.

The third short-term e-tender was floated by the civic body two weeks ago. This e-tender opened on Friday and three firms had submitted their bid. All the three private firms interested in dog sterilization are registered with the Animal Welfare Board of India. The MC’s tender committee is now doing technical evolution of these three firms.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said technical evolution was being conducted by the tender committee and after that a verification of financial bids would be conducted. He said the work order would be issued after vetting by the Local Government Department. Commissioner Rishi said 20,000 dogs would be sterilised at a cost of about 3.19 crores.

The problem of stray dogs in the city has become a serious issue.