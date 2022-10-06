Three rob man of Rs 1.5 lakh

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran: Three armed persons robbed a man of a bag containing Rs 1.5 lakh on the Fetahbad –Khara road on Tuesday, near Sohawa. The victim, Jashandeep Singh, was headed towards Khara on Tuesday night. When he reached close to Sohawa, three bike-borne robbers waylaid him. The armed robbers asked him to hand over his bag, threatening to shoot him if he would not comply. Afraid, he gave up the bag. The robbers then fled the spot. The Chohla Sahib police have registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC. OC

Phone seized from jail inmate

Tarn Taran: A team of the Goindwal Sahib Central Jail, led by Assistant Superintendent Manjit Singh, seized a smartphone from jail inmate Gagagdeep Singh, on Tuesday. The Goindwal Sahib police have registered a case against the accused under Section 52-B of the IPC.