Three robbers nabbed, weapons seized

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 31

Majitha police have arrested three robbers on Saturday while two of their accomplices managed to flee away. The accused hit the speedy bike on the police party at the checkpost when they signaled them to stop.

Those arrested were identified as Sandeep Singh, Navneet Singh and Thomas of Shamsherpura while their accomplices Manga and Gagan of Chitorgarh village who were on separate bike fled away from the spot.

Lovepreet Singh, SHO Majitha police station told that they were patrolling the area from Majitha to Bhoma Wadala Veeram when the informer told him that the accused were involved in robberies in the rural belt. He told they were armed with sharp weapons and a pistol and were roaming in the area on two bikes for committing robbery.

Following this, the police laid a checkpoint at Bhoma canal and signaled a bullet motorcycle to stop. On seeing the police party, the accused ran into the cops with bike leaving a cop injured. The police later overpowered them. They were identified as Sandeep Singh, navneet Singh and Thomas, Manga and Gagan who were on splendor motorcycle took U turn and fled away from the spot.