Three snatchers nabbed, stolen mobiles recovered

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 23

The Sadar police have arrested three snatchers involved in a number of snatching instances in the city. They were identified as Gurjant Singh, Fatehalam and Arshdeep Singh, all residents of Nangali village located on Loharaka link road on the Fatehgarh Churian road.

The police recovered two snatched mobile phones along with the bike used in the crime from their possession. They were arrested in connection with the snatching incident occurred on June 17 in which they had snatched a mobile phone from a girl Amandeep Kaur, a resident of Baba Deep Singh Colony, Fatehgarh Churian road. She was returning from her office.

She told the police that she came outside the street of her house on an auto rickshaw. She was going towards her house on foot. She said she was answering a phone call when a youth came from the rear and snatched her phone. The incident was captured on the CCTV camera in the street. She said a youth was standing on a bike some distance away. He sat on the motorcycle having no registration number and fled away.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Varinder Singh Khosa said during investigations it was discovered that Gurjant and Fatehalam had snatched the phone and Arshdeep was the mastermind who had planned the incident and later sold the mobile phone in the market. The duo were drug addicts and used to commit snatchings for easy money for their daily dose. Arshdeep’s interrogation revealed that he used to sell mobile phones to a youth identified as Love who runs a mobile repair shop. He said efforts were on to nab him.