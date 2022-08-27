Three snatchers nabbed, stolen mobiles seized

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 26

The police arrested three snatchers in two separate instances here on Thursday. Ramanbir Singh and Vijaydeep Singh, both of Naag Khurd village on the Majitha road, were held when they were looking for customers for the snatched mobile phones.

The police recovered three mobile phones from their possession. The police also confiscated the bike used in the crime. The police said they were going from SSSS Chowk to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital on a bike when they were intercepted by the police following a tip-off. Both were habitual offenders, said the police.

Similarly, the Division B police arrested Kuldeep Kumar of Mandir Wala Bazaar on Sultanwind Road for snatching a mobile phone. The complainant, Jaspal Singh, told the police that he took his rickshaw and came to Amritsar. At around 2pm, a person hired the rickshaw for Mandir Wala bazaar. He said as he reached near Miri Piri Gurdwara, the accused asked for his mobile as his cell phone was switched off.

He said when he refused to give him phone, the accused snatched the phone from him and fled the spot. He said he raised the alarm following which people nabbed him. He was later handed over to the police and a case was registered.