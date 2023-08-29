Three snatching incidents reported in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 28

Three snatching incidents were reported from rural areas of the district on Sunday.

In the first incident, two armed persons robbed a couple in Rayya area here. The victim was identified as Ramdeep Singh of Mithu Nagar in Jalandhar. He along with his wife was going to Amritsar from Jalandhar and when they reached near the Rayya bridge, two bike-borne persons stopped before them.

He said the accused took out a pistol and pointed at them. Then they snatched a gold chain, a mobile phone and his purse containing valuables. The incident occurred on Saturday. He said he himself was trying to locate the robbers.

Following a preliminary probe, the police have registered a case against Jaswinder Singh and Sagar of Rayya. A case under Section 379-B (2) of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against them. The police said raids were on to nab them.

In another incident, six armed car-borne persons tried to rob an employee of Reliance Jio company. However, the victim, Kashmir Singh of Mustafabad in Amritsar, managed to escape. In his complaint lodged with the police, he said on the intervening night of August 23 and 24, he along with his cleaner Rahul of Amarkot was returning to Amritsar from Mehta in a goods carrier and when they reached near Fatehgarh Rajputa village, an i20 car stopped them.

He said six occupants of the car came out with a datar and swords and hit their vehicle and asked them to hand over cash and valuables they were having. Sensing trouble, Kashmir Singh immediately reversed the vehicle and rushed to the Amritsar side. The accused could not chase them. On their complaint, Jandiala Guru police have registered a case in this connection. In the third incident, four unidentified armed persons looted an employee of a textile factory located at Bal Kalan village falling under the Kamboh police station here. Suraj Kumar told the police that after his duty hours, he was returning home on his bike when four persons riding two motorcycles stopped him and snatched his bike by brandishing a sharp-edged weapon. A case has been registered in this regard.