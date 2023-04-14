Three stolen bikes recovered

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The police have booked two alleged robbers, identified as Jodhbir Singh and his brother Karanbir Singh of Kotla Gujra village. The police got specific information that the accused had formed a gang and used to rob people and commuters of their belongings. The informer said that they were hiding near the dilapidated old rest house building of irrigation department near Sangatpura canal. He said the duo along with their unknown accomplices were armed with weapons and planning to commit some crime. They had snatched bikes with them. The police party led by SI Satnam Singh raided the spot, but the accused managed to flee. The police recovered three bikes from the spot. A case under Sections 399 and 402 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them.