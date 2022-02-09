Three succumb to coronavirus, 64 +ve in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 8

With three deaths, the district toll due to Covid-19 increased to 1,676 on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Bhajan Singh, a 93-year-old man from Kot Mit Singh area; Ranbir Singh, (32) of Murabe Wali Gali and Joginder Paul Sharma (74) of NRI Colony.

With 64 positive cases, the district count increased to 58,991 on Tuesday. The cases include 49 new cases and 15 contacts of positive patients. The health authorities have also reported recovery of 144 patients, with which the total recovery count increased to 56,928. At present, the district has a total of 387 active cases.

1 dies, 15 +ve in Tarn Taran

A person succumbed to the virus and 15 others tested positive in the district on Tuesday. The toll reached 390 and the active caseload is 212. — OC