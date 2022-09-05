Three Tarn Taran teachers selected for state award

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 4

Three teachers from the border district of Tarn Taran have been selected to be honoured under the three categories — State Teachers’ Award, Young Teachers’ Award and Administrative Award — on Teacher’s Day being celebrated tomorrow (on Monday).

These selected teachers are Dr Inderpreet Singh Dhami, Punjabi Master at Government Senior Secondary School, Dubli; Rajni, an ETT teacher at Government Elementary School, Gohalwar (Tarn Taran Proper Block); and Gurwinder Singh, an ETT teacher at Government Elementary School, Jawandpur (Khadoor Sahib block).

Dr Inderpreet Singh Dhami had created his own website to connect with his students and colleagues to share with them the Punjabi literature and other techniques related to Punjabi subject. Jagwinder Singh Lehri, District Education Officer (Elementary), said Rajni and Gurwinder Singh are dedicated to their profession.

The selected teachers would be honoured with the awards at a district-level function here on Monday.