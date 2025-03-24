DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Three travel agents booked for fraud

Three travel agents booked for fraud

Three agents of an immigration agency, being run by them from Amritsar, have been booked for defrauding a man, a resident of Marhana village in Tarn Taran district, of Rs 21.5 lakh by luring to send his two sons to...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:49 AM Mar 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Three agents of an immigration agency, being run by them from Amritsar, have been booked for defrauding a man, a resident of Marhana village in Tarn Taran district, of Rs 21.5 lakh by luring to send his two sons to the US. The three agents were booked by the Cholha Sahib police on Saturday, said ASI Hardeep Singh here on Sunday.

Dilbag Singh, father of Karanjit Singh and Charanjit Singh, in his complaint lodged with the Chohla Sahib police stated that the accused, identified as Gursharan Singh, his bother Gulzar Singh and Jobanpreet Singh, son of Gulzar Singh, said the accused took the amount from him by promising to send his both sons to the US about one and a half years ago.

Dilbag said the accused neither sent his sons to the US nor returned the money taken from him.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper