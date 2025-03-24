Three travel agents booked for fraud

Three agents of an immigration agency, being run by them from Amritsar, have been booked for defrauding a man, a resident of Marhana village in Tarn Taran district, of Rs 21.5 lakh by luring to send his two sons to the US. The three agents were booked by the Cholha Sahib police on Saturday, said ASI Hardeep Singh here on Sunday.

Dilbag Singh, father of Karanjit Singh and Charanjit Singh, in his complaint lodged with the Chohla Sahib police stated that the accused, identified as Gursharan Singh, his bother Gulzar Singh and Jobanpreet Singh, son of Gulzar Singh, said the accused took the amount from him by promising to send his both sons to the US about one and a half years ago.

Dilbag said the accused neither sent his sons to the US nor returned the money taken from him.