DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Three try to abduct woman, attack husband in Tarn Taran

Three try to abduct woman, attack husband in Tarn Taran

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 03:53 AM Nov 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Three men allegedly attempted to abduct a woman and injured her husband in Raniwalah village on Monday night. The accused, travelling in a white car, also tore the woman’s clothes during the assault. According to the complaint, the victim was at home late at night when the three suspects — Jugraj Singh, Pavittar Singh and Harman Singh, all residents of the same village — arrived outside her house.

Advertisement

Jugraj Singh and Pavittar Singh allegedly tried to drag the woman into their car and tore her clothes in the process, while Harman Singh remained seated in the vehicle. Hearing the commotion, her husband Nirvail Singh, who was inside a room, rushed out to help. The accused then attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, causing serious injuries. He was later admitted to a hospital.

Advertisement

The woman alleged that Jugraj Singh had been harbouring malicious intentions toward her and had attempted to abduct her with ill intent. Following the incident, all three accused fled the scene.

Advertisement

ASI Karamjit Kaur of Chohla Sahib police station said that a case has been registered under Sections 74, 75, 76, 115(2) and 116(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the woman’s statement.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts