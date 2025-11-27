Three try to abduct woman, attack husband in Tarn Taran

Three men allegedly attempted to abduct a woman and injured her husband in Raniwalah village on Monday night. The accused, travelling in a white car, also tore the woman’s clothes during the assault. According to the complaint, the victim was at home late at night when the three suspects — Jugraj Singh, Pavittar Singh and Harman Singh, all residents of the same village — arrived outside her house.

Jugraj Singh and Pavittar Singh allegedly tried to drag the woman into their car and tore her clothes in the process, while Harman Singh remained seated in the vehicle. Hearing the commotion, her husband Nirvail Singh, who was inside a room, rushed out to help. The accused then attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, causing serious injuries. He was later admitted to a hospital.

The woman alleged that Jugraj Singh had been harbouring malicious intentions toward her and had attempted to abduct her with ill intent. Following the incident, all three accused fled the scene.

ASI Karamjit Kaur of Chohla Sahib police station said that a case has been registered under Sections 74, 75, 76, 115(2) and 116(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the woman’s statement.