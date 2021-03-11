Three try to rob commission agent in Amritsar

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: Three unidentified armed persons tried to loot a bike from a commission agent in Tilak Nagar area. Several persons on the rooftop of the house in the locality raised an alarm after which unidentified bike-borne robbers fled. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera and the police launched further probe. Jatin of Judge Nagar area said late on Sunday evening, he was going towards Musim Ganj for some work. He said when he reached Tilak Nagar, three unidentified youths stopped him. They were armed with a pistol. He said he resisted their attempt. The accused while pointing a pistol at him took out the keys of his Bullet. As they tried to put their hands into his pocket, people on the rooftop raised an alarm. IO Jaspal Singh said they were examining the footage of CCTVs in the locality to identify the suspects. TNS

Check misuse of vehicles: NGO

Amritsar: A local NGO, Amritsar Vikas Manch (AVM), has demanded a check on the illegal use of commercial vehicles, including those ferrying passengers. AVM patron Charanjit Singh Gumtala said earlier the High Court had ruled against the use of tractor-trailers for commercial purposes, but the decision has not been implemented even after 21 years. The NGO demanded that the use of commercial vehicles and tractor-trailers to ferry passengers be banned. Gumtala said the government must take steps to check accidents, due to which many lives are lost. He said the government must ask the police to check misuse of any kind of vehicle. TNS

New Civil Surgeon takes charge

Tarn Taran: Dr Seema assumed the charge of Civil Surgeon of Tarn Taran on Tuesday. The post had been lying vacant for the last two months after the retirement of former Civil Surgeon Dr Rohit Mehta. Dr Seema joined the Health Department in 1991 and was promoted to post of Civil Surgeon in 2021. After taking charge, Dr Seema held a meeting with her subordinates and issued them instructions to ensure that better medical services were provided to patients according to the guidelines.