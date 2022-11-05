Three vehicle thieves arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The police have arrested three vehicle lifters and recovered four bikes and a scooter from their possession. Those arrested were identified as Tanvir Singh, a resident of Patti, Partap Singh, a resident of Rupowali Khurd village, and Angrej Singh of Lahori Mal village. Three motorcycles were recovered from Tanvir and Partap while a bike and a scooter were recovered from Angrej Singh. Cases were registered against the suspects. TNS

Two held with synthetic string

Amritsar: The Division B police have arrested two persons for selling synthetic string. The suspects were identified as Bhagat Singh of Jalandhar, Subhash Chand of Ropar. The police seized 96 rolls of Chinese string from them. The duo was later released on a bail.