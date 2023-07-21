Three youths attack cops during checking in Chatiwind area

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 20

Two cops were injured after three alleged robbers attacked them when they stopped the accused for checking in Chatiwind area on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Though the accused managed to flee the spot, two of them were identified by the police and raids were on to catch them.

The injured cops were identified as ASI Gurmain Singh and another cop Baljit Singh. Those booked were Arshdeep Singh of Ghanupur Kale and Rohit of Khandwala and their unknown accomplice. The police have booked them on charges of attempt to murder, physical assault on public servant while discharging his duty and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

ASI Gurmain Singh said he along with head constable Tejinderbir Singh and Baljit Singh was deputed at the naka at Chatiwind Chowk at 2am. He said they were on patrol near a petrol pump on the circular road when they found three youths on a scooter. Getting suspicious of their activities, they went there and asked for the documents of the scooter.

However, instead of showing the documents, they entered into a verbal duel with them. He said one of them took out a ‘datar’ from the scooter and hit him. He suffered an injury on the arm while another accused assaulted Baljit Singh with a baseball bat. They were taken to the Civil Hospital. He said during the probe, the youth who attacked with the datar was identified as Arshdeep Singh and another who attacked with a baseball bat as Rohit. Their third accomplice was yet to be arrested.

Arshdeep and Rohit had several cases of snatchings and robberies registered against them. The police said raids were on to nab the suspects after registering an FIR at the Division C police station here.

