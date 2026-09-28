‘Thrilled to be back’: US envoy Sergio Gor’s Amritsar visit puts Sikh-US ties in focus

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday, leading a 28-member American delegation that included embassy officials, scholars and US government officials.

He paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and met SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and acting Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj. The discussions included issues concerning Sikhs in the United States.

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The visit was Gor’s second to the Golden Temple. According to Dhami, Gor recalled visiting the shrine with his parents around 15 years ago. Gor also wrote in the visitor’s book at the Golden Temple that he was “thrilled” to return.

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His note read: “Honoured to return to this very special place. I visited for the first time now 15 years ago. Thrilled to be back!”

SGPC president Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami and Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj honoured Gor with a model of Sri Harmandir Sahib and religious books.

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During a closed-door meeting, Dhami raised concerns over a recent US Department of Homeland Security poster that used the word “Singh” in a derogatory manner.

He said the poster was removed after the SGPC objected but urged US authorities to take steps to prevent similar incidents. Concerns regarding the Punjabi diaspora in the US, particularly over immigration enforcement, were also discussed.

Dhami also highlighted the contributions of Punjabis and Sikhs to the United States and sought greater attention to the safety of all communities. Gargajj said the Sikh community has longstanding ties with the U.S. and expressed hope that the issues concerning Sikh families discussed with Gor would be addressed.

“Many American officers served in the army of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and today, many Sikhs and Punjabis settled in the US are contributing positively to its growth. So, we had a productive interaction on many Sikh issues. He also invited our jatha to the US,” he said.

Gor’s Amritsar itinerary also included Jallianwala Bagh and the Partition Museum, linking the visit to Punjab’s religious and historical significance. At the Partition Museum, Gor listened to oral testimonies about the Partition of India and toured the gallery displaying Partition memorabilia.

The visit carries wider diplomatic significance given Punjab’s strong links with the Punjabi and Sikh diaspora in the United States. The U.S. government’s immigration policies and enforcement have raised concerns among Punjabi families living in the country. A major political flashpoint has also been the emerging conflict surrounding Punjabi truckers.

The visit also comes against the backdrop of India-US security cooperation and sensitivities surrounding Khalistan-related politics.

Pro-Khalistan slogans raised outside Golden Temple

A brief pro-Khalistan demonstration was reported outside the Golden Temple during Gor’s visit, as Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Emaan Singh Mann, along with party workers, gathered outside the shrine’s main entrance and briefly raised slogans of “Khalistan Zindabad” and “God Bless America” before security personnel managed the crowd.