Thrust to edu but teachers' issues need attention

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 22

With the AAP government in Punjab completing its one year, education remained one of its most publicised and focused areas of approach. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced an outlay of Rs 17,072 crore for school and higher education in the budget this year and a major thrust has been laid on the flagship ‘School of Eminence’ project, with four schools in Amritsar already under development in its pilot phase.

As the government stressed on upgrading schools not just academically, but also technically and through enhanced skill development and training of teachers, higher education got thrust with announcements of several skill development centres, upgrade of ITIs, technical education and push to Rashtriya Uchchtar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) phase II under which more centres of excellence and research will be opened in collaboration with GNDU.

In terms of school education, four schools in the district i.e, GGSSSS, Mall Road, GSSSS, Cheherta, GSSSS, Jandiala Guru and GSSSS, Town Hall, are being developed as Schools of Eminence. The development work in these schools had been fast-tracked in wake of the G20 summit but the move also raised questions on the quality of the building work being carried out in schools.

Despite the infrastructure overhaul, the teachers have termed the AAP government’s one-year term as ‘unsatisfactory’. District head of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), Ashwani Awasthi, said, “New recruitments of teachers, promotions of various cadres by amending the rules of the year 2018, pending regularisation of teachers, delay in transfers, all these issues have been completely sidelined by the education department.” While commenting on the training and skill development of teachers, he said that the AAP government should conduct the training and research work for around 1 lakh teachers and school heads of Punjab in a smooth manner.

“Instead of providing staff and other facilities at all District Education Research and Training Institutes (DIETs), some selected officers are being sent to Singapore. Instead of upgrading all 19,200 schools, in the name of ‘Schools of Eminence’, by closing admissions to classes VI to VIII in 117 schools and also making admissions of classes IX to XII based on merit, students will be forced to enroll in schools that are far from their home,” Awasthi said.

They also demand that restoration of withheld rural and border area allowances. The mid-day meal workers also claim that their demand regarding increased wages under the Minimum Wages Act has been ignored. Despite the passage of two and a half months after the Chief Minister himself gave the offer letter to 4,161 master cadre teachers, the station selection has not yet been processed. Similar is the case of Elementary Training Teachers (ETT). The recruitment process for the posts has not been completed while thousands of posts of various cadres are vacant in the education department. Education Minister Harjot Bains himself has all 10 education blocks in his district Rupnagar without any permanent BPEO.

Similarly, the last few months also saw teachers from higher educational institutes protesting against the AAP government’s decision to lower the retirement age from 60 to 58. Only after several dharnas and protests, the retirement age was restored to 60 for the teachers serving currently.

The controversy around the conduct of TET exam and its rescheduling added a jarring note to the government’s one-year term.

