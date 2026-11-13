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Home / Amritsar / Ticket to Sonia Mann sparks dissent in AAP, 3 Rajasansi leaders resign

Ticket to Sonia Mann sparks dissent in AAP, 3 Rajasansi leaders resign

Punjab Dairy Development Board director Sukhdeep Singh Chhina, in a letter dated November 12, tendered his resignation from all positions and membership of the party

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:53 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Chhina said he has been associated with the party for the past 13 years and rued that the seniority was completely ignored while allocating the party ticket.
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A day after the AAP declared Sonia Mann its candidate from the Rajasansi Assembly constituency, three party leaders from the segment resigned on Friday.

Punjab Dairy Development Board director Sukhdeep Singh Chhina, in a letter dated November 12, resigned from all party positions and its membership.

Explaining his decision, Chhina said he has been associated with the AAP for the past 13 years and rued that the seniority had been completely ignored while allocating the ticket.

Rajbir Singh, former Rajasansi halqa in-charge, also resigned from the party's primary membership. Gurdev Singh Joban Jhanjoti, AAP's halqa coordinator for the Scheduled Caste (SC) wing, submitted his resignation from the party as well.

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All three leaders addressed their resignation letters to AAP state president Aman Arora.

The leaders maintained that they had served the party for a long time, while Sonia had been given the ticket only a year after joining the AAP.

Sonia is the daughter of left party leader Baldev Singh Mann, who was killed by Khalistani militants in 1986. Her family also comes from a village in Rajasansi.

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Before joining the AAP last year, she had featured in Punjabi music videos and movies. She was also appointed the party’s Majha zone coordinator.

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