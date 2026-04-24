Tie-up that will help basmati farmers cut export rejection

In good news for basmati rice growers and exporters from the region, Guru Nanak Dev University has secured funding for an international industry-sponsored research project from Horiba Ltd, Japan, that focuses on validating an advanced rapid pesticide detection technology developed by Horiba, a world leader in analytical and scientific instrumentation.

Advertisement

The project will evaluate the performance, accuracy and sensitivity of the rapid pesticide detection kit under both laboratory-controlled conditions and field environments across Punjab.

Advertisement

The department of biotechnology of the university has received this research project worth Rs 22 lakh. It will be executed under the guidance of Prof Pratap Kumar Pati (principal investigator) and Dr Navdeep Kaur (co-principal investigator).

Advertisement

Pati said that Punjab farmers often export basmati rice and fruits. These export markets have strict pesticide limits or maximum residue limits (MRLs). The rapid testing kits can ensure that the produce meets safety standards and also promotes healthy pesticide use and mark a shift towards sustainable farming.

Significance for Punjab

Advertisement

This project will be of particular significance for farmers in Punjab as intensive agriculture (like wheat–paddy cycles) often involves heavy pesticide use. Last year, the Punjab Government had banned the use of several chemicals and insecticides as large shipments of basmati rice exports face repeated rejections in Europe and West Asia as those did not meet international standards of pesticide limit.

The currently available detection approaches are mostly laboratory-based, time-consuming, costly and inaccessible at the farmer level, creating a critical gap between policy frameworks and ground-level implementation.

Basmati farmers from Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Tarn Taran belt, which is already struggling to safeguard the GI Tag status of basmati rice, have to depend on private laboratory testing that costs around Rs 10,000-15,000 per sample.

Prof Karamjeet Singh, V-C, GNDU, said, “Through scientific validation and extensive field assessment of the rapid pesticide detection kit, one can enable farmers to hold on-the-spot testing of soil and crops. Traditional pesticide testing requires laboratories, expensive equipment and trained staff. Rapid kits, however, allow field-level testing within minutes to an hour. Farmer can test crops, soil or water right in the field or mandi, instead of waiting days for lab reports.”

“These kits will help ensure rice meets strict MRLs, avoiding the need to destroy crops or sell them at lower prices. A robust kit will be developed after on-ground experiments,” said Pati. The project collaboration will run for two years.