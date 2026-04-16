Tiff at airport over Rs 500 parking penalty

Allegations of overcharging by a parking contractor at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport resurfaced on Thursday after a heated argument broke out at the facility between a passenger and parking staff over a Rs 500 fine.

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The dispute occurred in the airport’s pick-and-drop area after a vehicle was parked there for over 20 minutes. The parking staff issued a fine of Rs 500, following which the passenger entered into an argument with him. The passenger alleged that such high charges were not levied at other airports and accused the contractor of overcharging.

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After a prolonged argument, the staff eventually allowed the vehicle to leave without paying the fine. However, employees of the contractor maintained that the challan was issued according to the rules and the passenger continued to argue despite being informed of the same.