Tiger Shroff firing probe reaches Amritsar; agencies hunt pistol supplier

The probe into Sunday’s firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai has reached Amritsar, with security agencies searching for the man who supplied a pistol and 20 rounds used in the attack.

Sources said the weapon and ammunition were sourced from an Amritsar-based man, who is suspected to have procured them from Pakistan. Punjab Police sources said the ISI had been pushing arms into Punjab on a large scale, primarily through drones. They said the state had flagged the surge in cross-border arms smuggling to central security agencies, warning that weapons landing in the border state could be used by gangsters and terrorists anywhere in the country.

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Pistols have been traced to Punjab in previous Bishnoi gang-linked attacks on film personalities. After the April 2024 firing outside actor Salman Khan’s Bandra residence in Mumbai's Bandra, Mumbai Police arrested two suppliers from Sangrur.

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The Delhi Police Special Cell's investigation found that the weapon had been sourced from an Amritsar-based man. As per news reports, Delhi police arrested four people in connection with the case: Kunal (21) and Sumit (19), both from Sonipat, and Radha (23) and Babita (23), both from Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, Kunal, who had recently been released on bail, was introduced to Anil Pandit, a 32-year-old gangster originally from Panipat whi is now based in the US and is allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. On Pandit’s directions, Kunal and Sumit collected a pistol and 20 rounds from Amritsar.

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Kunal then persuaded Radha to carry the weapon to Mumbai. Radha and Babita left New Delhi on October 15 and reached Mumbai on October 17. A minor boy allegedly collected the bag from Radha near their hotel. The firing took place the next evening.

The two women returned to Delhi on October 18 and were picked up on October 20. Mumbai Police have secured three-day transit remand for the four accused.

Three rounds were fired at Shroff’s car near Pushpa Park in Juhu as he was leaving a football ground. The actor escaped unhurt, but his driver was injured. Hours later, a man identifying himself as Anil Pandit claimed responsibility in a video and warned that anyone in the film industry working with Salman would be targeted next.

Punjab Police regularly report recoveries of weapons smuggled across the border. On September 14, DGP Gaurav Yadav said the Counter Intelligence wing had busted 92 terror modules and arrested 686 terrorists since March 2022. During this period, it had recovered 54 rifles, 599 revolvers and pistols, 131 hand grenades, 38 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and 28.887 kg of RDX. It had also intercepted 952 drones out of 1,493 sightings.