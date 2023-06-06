Tight security ahead of Operation Bluestar anniversary

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 5

A day before the anniversary of Operation Bluestar, the city police remained on their toes to thwart any untoward incident.

Intense barricading has been done in the city, especially near the Golden Temple. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City-I) Dr Mehtab Singh Gill said police teams were patrolling the walled city area using bikes and cars. He said the cops were also stationed on the streets leading to the shrine to check the movement of unscrupulous elements.

Around 4,000 policemen have been mobilised while four companies of paramilitary forces were deployed in the holy city. ADGP (Law & order) Arpit Shukla had supervised the security arrangements yesterday.

Police authorities said that no one was taken into preventive custody with regard to Tuesday’s programme at Darbar Sahib. They said they had already held meetings with various organisations for keeping a peaceful atmosphere even as the Dal Khalsa, a radical outfit, had given a call for Amritsar bandh tomorrow. Dr Mehtab said the march carried out by the organisation on Monday remained peaceful.