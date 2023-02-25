Tight security at Ajnala after clash

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, February 24

Day after the clash between cops and armed supporters of radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, the police today remained on their toes in order to prevent any untoward incident.

Heavy police force was deputed at Ajnala police station and in the border town on Friday where Amritpal along with hundreds of supporters remained put up following the clash outside Ajnala police station.

Armed supporters of the controversial leader had converged at Ajnala police station to stage a protest against the arrest of his supporter Lovepreet Singh who was nabbed by Ajnala police in an alleged kidnapping and assault case registered a week ago. They were seeking his release and cancellation of the FIR registered.

However, after reaching the spot, his supporters allegedly broke through the barricades and stormed into the police station. The clash led to injury to six cops, including SP Jugraj Singh and supporters of Amritpal. Senior police officials including ADGP Mohnish Chawla and Amritsar Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh reached the spot for negotiations. The agitators threatened a permanent sit-in until Lovepreet was discharged.

Though the police assured his release, Amritpal and his supporters decided to remain in Ajnala until his release but agreed to leave the police station. Following the incident, the police made tight security arrangements at Ajnala.

After the release of Lovepreet, he along with his supporters left Ajnala and moved towards Amritsar.

Cops on toes

Heavy police force was deputed at Ajnala police station and in the border town on Friday where Amritpal along with hundreds of supporters remained put up following the clash outside Ajnala police station.

Armedmen had converged at Ajnala police station seeking release and cancellation of the FIR against Lovepreet Singh.

Majithia blames police for not taking preventive measures