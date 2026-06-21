Tight security in place for NEET-UG re-examination at 11 centres in Amritsar

Amid tight security arrangements, the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted at 11 centres in Amritsar on Sunday from 2 pm to 5.30 pm.

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The district administration has put in place elaborate measures to ensure the fair and smooth conduct of the examination being held by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

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District Magistrate Dalwinderjit Singh has imposed special restrictions around all examination centres under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

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As per the orders, assembly of five or more persons within a 100-metre radius of the examination centres will remain prohibited during the examination hours. The use of loudspeakers, sound amplifiers and other noise-generating devices has also been banned to ensure a disturbance-free environment for candidates.

Police have been directed to strictly enforce the orders and make necessary arrangements to maintain security and transparency during the examination.

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The restrictions will be in force at the 11 centres, including DAV Public School, Lawrence Road; Sagar International School of Eminence; Sagar Memorial School of Eminence; Government Senior Secondary School, Chheharta; School of Eminence for Girls, Mall Road; School of Eminence located in the Khalsa College Public School campus; Government Girls Senior Secondary School; Government Senior Secondary School, Kot Khalsa; Army Public School, Amritsar Cantonment; Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 and Government Girls Senior Secondary School.

The district administration has appealed to candidates, parents and the public to cooperate in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the examination. Officials warned that legal action would be taken against anyone found violating the restrictions.