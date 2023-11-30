Tilted poles pose risk to lives of motorists, pedestrians

Amritsar, November 29
Tilted poles of different departments pose a risk to the lives of motorists and pedestrians at different places in the city. Many poles have rusted and their bases have got damaged. These poles at different places in the city are supported by nearby trees and planks. Many damaged electricity poles can be seen in middle of roads in the city. Accidents due to such poles have also been reported in the past.
Naresh Johar, a city resident, demanded annual safety audit of poles by departments concerned so that damaged poles could be timely replaced and untoward incidents averted.
For instance, an electricity pole with rusted base can be spotted on the Lawrence road. Another pole with a board displaying directions for important places is dangerously inclined to one side on the GT road. A high rise pole opposite Sri Guru Harkrishan School on the GT road troubles motorists.
Another resident Daljit Singh said, “These poles belong to different departments which must take care of them and ensure safety of the people. All damaged poles should be fixed as soon as possible.”
