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Home / Amritsar / Time to cut corners: Govt’s fresh directive to Amritsar civic body puts development work on pause

Time to cut corners: Govt’s fresh directive to Amritsar civic body puts development work on pause

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:14 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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The Punjab Local Government Department has also made it mandatory to obtain administrative approval and technical sanction before floating any tender.
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Development works in the city may take a hit, with the Punjab Local Government Department directing all civic bodies to float or allot work only when funds are available.

Now, the Amritsar Municipal Corporation may look at the directive as a breather or a roadblock.

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Breather — it can leverage this pause to its advantage by focusing on revenue generation. Roadblock — no new works can be taken up until there are surplus funds.

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Now with the directive, it is to be seen how the MC navigates through all this.

The orders further state that the local body cannot create any liability beyond the funds available with it.

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The department has also made it mandatory to obtain administrative approval and technical sanction before floating any tender.

The sanctioned amount cannot exceed the amount approved by the House. The new conditions seek to prevent duplication of works. Before starting a project, officials will have to record details of any similar work previously executed at the designated site, including the agency and scheme under which it was carried out. Officials concerned will also have to certify that the earlier work has completed its useful life and defect liability period.

The department has further directed local bodies to select the most economical option where purchase, hiring, rental or leasing are an alternative, after considering lifecycle costs, maintenance and useful life.

The procurement will have to comply with the Punjab Transparency in Public Procurement Act, 2019, and Rules, 2022.

Splitting works or procurement to bypass financial approvals or restrict competition has been prohibited. Blacklisted or debarred bidders will also not be eligible.

Money-wise, the civic body has to pay up crores of rupees to companies and contractors and it has been facing difficulty in meeting its financial commitments too for long, but MC Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill has stated otherwise.

On the fresh directions, Shergill said those were standard guidelines to ensure proper allocation and alignment of funds.

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