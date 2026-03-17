Time to recast state’s agriculture future with new sciences

Punjab’s agriculture is once again at a defining moment. The state’s long-standing dependence on a limited crop basket has delivered food security in the past, but it has also brought unintended consequences — depleting soil health, excessive chemical dependence, falling profitability, and rising public health concerns.

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As these challenges intensify, the need to diversify towards nutritionally rich and sustainable crops has become unavoidable. Crop engineering and agricultural sciences are very important for the successful cultivation of black rice in Punjab.

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Because black rice is a specialty crop (nutritional, niche market, and sometimes lower-yielding than normal rice), scientific intervention is essential to adapt it to Punjab’s climate, soils, and farming systems.

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Agricultural science helps optimise crop management practices for any new crop. Emerging branches such as nutraceutical, crop engineering with genomic, and precision farming using AI are helping researchers develop insights into crop diversification.

For example, a few years ago, our students of agriculture science at AGC organic farms cultivated black rice and red rice organically, using ‘jeev amrit’ and ‘beej amrit’ — traditional natural inputs known to enhance soil microbial activity and plant resilience. Agronomically, the experience was encouraging. The crop grew well without chemical fertilisers or pesticides and soil vitality improved.

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Yet, despite these advantages, the experiment did not translate into economic success. Limited consumer awareness, unfamiliar culinary preferences, and an absence of organised marketing meant that prices remained unviable.

That experience took on new meaning during a recent visit to the United States. Black rice — marketed there as “forbidden rice” — is positioned as a premium health product, selling at nearly three times the price of conventional rice.

The global demand is rooted in nutrition. Crops like black and red rice derive their distinctive colour from anthocyanins, powerful antioxidants associated with reduced inflammation and oxidative stress.

Scientific studies link these compounds to improved cardiovascular health, better blood sugar regulation, and enhanced immunity.

From a cultivation perspective, black and red rice are well suited to Punjab’s agro-climatic conditions.

These perform reliably under traditional rice-growing systems and align naturally with organic and natural farming practices.

The question, therefore, is not whether Punjab can grow black rice, but whether it is ready to recognise its value.

If major agriculture science institutes and universities lay emphasis on its cultivation, supported by awareness, market linkages, and policy encouragement, black and red rice can become instruments of change — enhancing farmer incomes, protecting natural resources, and aligning Punjab’s agriculture with future food and health priorities.