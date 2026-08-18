Tips on trauma care, AI & critical care

Emergency medicine experts from across Punjab discussed the latest advances and challenges in emergency care during a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme organised by Livasa Hospital here in collaboration with the Society for Emergency Medicine India (SEMI), Punjab chapter.

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The CME brought together emergency physicians, intensivists, trauma specialists, anaesthetists and other healthcare professionals.

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The scientific sessions focused on several important areas of emergency medicine, including trauma management, emergency critical care, point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS), toxicology, paediatric emergencies, artificial intelligence in emergency medicine and quality and safety in emergency departments.

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Dr Prabhpreet Singh, consultant and head of the emergency department at the hospital, said emergency medicine requires quick clinical decision-making, effective teamwork and continuous learning.