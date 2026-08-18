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Home / Amritsar / Tips on trauma care, AI & critical care

Tips on trauma care, AI & critical care

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:00 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Emergency medicine experts from across Punjab discussed the latest advances and challenges in emergency care during a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme organised by Livasa Hospital here in collaboration with the Society for Emergency Medicine India (SEMI), Punjab chapter.

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The CME brought together emergency physicians, intensivists, trauma specialists, anaesthetists and other healthcare professionals.

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The scientific sessions focused on several important areas of emergency medicine, including trauma management, emergency critical care, point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS), toxicology, paediatric emergencies, artificial intelligence in emergency medicine and quality and safety in emergency departments.

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Dr Prabhpreet Singh, consultant and head of the emergency department at the hospital, said emergency medicine requires quick clinical decision-making, effective teamwork and continuous learning.

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