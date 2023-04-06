To bolster security, defence panels formed in 160 Tarn Taran villages

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 5

The district administration has formed village-level defence committees in 160 different villages of the border district.

The district administration has sent a proposal for approval to the Union Home Department for installing 258 high-security cameras at 86 most sensitive points in the border belt to strengthen security. It was disclosed by the Deputy Commissioner Rishipal Singh while addressing a meeting of officials of the departments concerned regarding the security in the border area at the District Administrative Complex (DAC) here on Wednesday.

Rajnish Arora, SDM, Tarn Taran, Deepak Bhatia, SDM, Khadoor Sahib, Dr Amandeep Singh, Deputy Economic and Statistical Adviser, and other officials from different departments were present in the meeting. Commandant Vijay Prasad Shahi, Assistant Commandant P R S Rama and Deputy Commandant Rana Sangram Singh of the BSF too were present in the meeting.

The compensation to be given to the farmers having land across the fencing at the Indo-Pakistan border too was discussed in the meeting. The Deputy Commissioner also instructed the officials of the Health, Animal Husbandry, Food and Civil Supplies, Sports and Social Security Departments to ensure the presence of BSF officials in the camps to be organised by the respective departments to deliver messages of the department regarding the welfare schemes.