To conserve groundwater, farmers urged to adopt DSR technique

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney has directed officials of the Agriculture Department to encourage farmers to adopt direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique on a wider scale.

During a meeting on taking proactive steps to curb the depleting groundwater level in the state, Sawhney emphasised the importance of DSR as a water-saving alternative to traditional paddy transplantation. She explained that the technique not only helps conserve water but also reduces electricity consumption and addresses the growing scarcity of labour.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed the Chief Agriculture Officer to ensure outreach to every village, raising awareness among farmers about the urgent need to conserve water. She also stressed the importance of educating farmers about the harmful effects of stubble burning, which not only contributes to air pollution and respiratory illnesses but also reduces soil fertility.

Chief Agriculture Officer Baljinder Singh Bhullar said the DSR sowing process commenced on May 15. Registrations for farmers opting for this method began on May 10. At the district level, Kulwant Singh, Field Officer (Data), has been appointed as a nodal officer for this initiative.

Bhullar highlighted that in 2024-25, around 17,000 acres in the district were cultivated using the DSR method. This year, the target has been set to expand the area to 30,000 acres. To achieve this, awareness campaigns are being organised at the village level, including farmer education camps, and the distribution of technical information via WhatsApp groups.

Farmers are being urged to adopt DSR on as much land as possible to support sustainable agriculture and environmental preservation. The Agriculture Department has also appealed to farmers to refrain from burning crop residue. In case of any technical difficulties related to the DSR method, farmers can contact their respective Block Agriculture Officers or reach out directly to the nodal officer at 98158-28858.