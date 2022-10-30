Toilet made from recycled plastic inaugurated

Amritsar, October 29

Member of Parliament Gurjeet Aujla and Amritsar Airport Director VK Seth inaugurated community toilet with 100 per cent recycled and recyclable material to keep Shri Guru Ram Dass (SGRD) Jee International Airport more cleanly here today. The project was conceived by a local girl Ruhani Verma, a student of Jayshree Periwal International School, Jaipur grade 12. Under the special campaign 2.0 Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the project was undertaken at the Shri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport, Amritsar called swachhallyaa.

Ruhani Verma said, “I aimed to build India’s first structure using environment-friendly bricks. As many as 30 per cent of this brick is made from single-use plastic and 70 per cent out of waste, silica dusts.”

The waste production especially single-use plastic littered across our countryside, is a concerning issue not only in the country but globally too and this problem has only been increasing each year drastically.

Ruhani Verma said she collected four lakh bags of single-use plastic and recycled them to make bricks.