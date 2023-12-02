Tomato price soars over Rs 65 per kg

Amritsar, December 1

After onion, the price of tomatoes is on a steep rise going up by nearly 40 per cent in a week. From Rs 50 per kg last week, tomatoes are now being sold at Rs 65 to Rs 70 per kg in local retail market.

After selling at over Rs 200 per kg in August, the price of tomatoes is once again pinching customers. In big retail outlets, the price has already reached Rs 70 per kg. Vegetable vendors are selling tomatoes at Rs 65 per kg.

Harjot Kaur, a housewife, said, “Fresh farm produce like tomatoes, onion and garlic are essential vegetables. Consumers have no alternative as they have to buy these vegetables for daily consumption, but the government never bothers to control their prices. Hike in vegetable prices is stretching budget of the common people and burning a hole in their pockets.”

Surinder Singh, a store owner, said, “The government must set up a centralised authority to keep an eye on the growth of vegetables across the country. The stock in those areas where the crop does not grow due to specific reason should be replenished.”

He said a couple of months ago, it was onions and now the price of tomatoes had gone up manifold. He said good quality garlic was selling at Rs 200 per kg in retail market for the past several months. No authority had bothered to check its price, he added.

Parminder Singh, a wholesale vegetable dealer, said, “Tomatoes are not grown in this region. To meet the demand of locals, tomatoes are brought in the district from other states.”