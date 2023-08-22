Tomato prices dip with fresh arrivals from Karnataka, Maharashtra

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 21

Regular supply of tomatoes from Maharashtra and Karnataka has brought the price of the farm produce in the local market from Rs 4,000 per crate to Rs 900-Rs 1,100. A crate contains 25 kg of tomatoes.

After selling for over Rs 200 per kg, the price of tomatoes has now come down between Rs 70 and Rs 80 per kg depending upon quality.

Paramjit Singh, a wholesale vegetable seller, said the supply of tomatoes from Himachal Pradesh had already exhausted. He said heavy rains, flash floods and washing away of roads in the hill state was the biggest stumbling block in replenishing stocks here during the time of scarcity.

Similarly, the price of garlic has come down to Rs150-Rs 200 per kg from Rs 320 per kg. Kanwaljit Singh, another vegetable trader, said roads blocked due to heavy rains had opened up for traffic in different parts of the country. Regular supplies of fresh farm produce had brought down the inflated price of vegetables, he said.

#Karnataka #Maharashtra