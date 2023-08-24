Torch relay for ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ arrives in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 23

Players and officials of the district administration accorded a warm welcome to the torch relay for ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ Season-2 upon reaching the city on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Vivek Modi and District Sports Officer Sukhchain Singh welcomed the torch on its arrival here to create awareness about the Season-2 games of the tournament.

Modi, while welcoming all sports lovers, players and coaches, said connecting the children and youth of the state with sports would help in creating a healthy, fair and colourful Punjab. It would once again turn out to be a leader in the field of sports in the country, he said. ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ was started last year with an objective of catching the sportspersons young. The tourney envisages to start block-level games from next month across the state. For the past several decades, no competitive sports have been organised at the grassroots level, causing a gap in the formative years of young players. Modi appealed to all the sportsmen of the district to register online to participate in the games.

The torch wold stay here today and leave for Gurdaspur in the morning. International players, coaches and players receiving training, besides sports enthusiasts were also present on the occasion.