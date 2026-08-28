Torch Relay for Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan to reach city today

The Torch Relay for Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan will reach Amritsar from Gurdaspur on August 28, with players and sports enthusiasts set to welcome the torch at various locations. The district administration is also gearing up for block-level competitions, which will begin on September 8.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Pallavi Mishra, while reviewing preparations for the games at a district-level meeting, said the Torch Relay, which started from Sangrur on August 12, would enter Amritsar through Jaintipur at 10 am on Friday. It would pass through Verka Bypass Chowk, Batala Road, Sant Singh Sukha Singh Chowk and Novelty Chowk before reaching the District Sports Officer’s office at Guru Nanak Stadium.

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She said the relay would leave Guru Nanak Stadium at 9 am on August 29 and proceed through the Elevated Road and Tarawala Bridge to village Chabba. There, the torch would be handed over to the District Sports Officer, Tarn Taran.

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Mishra said block-level competitions in Amritsar district would be organised in two phases from September 8 to 17. The events would include athletics, football, kabaddi (National and Circle styles), volleyball (smashing and shooting) and kho-kho. Tennis Ball Cricket has also been introduced as a demonstration sport this year.

During the first phase, from September 8 to 11, competitions will be held for the Chogawan, Tarsikka, Attari, Verka and Ajnala blocks at designated sports grounds and educational institutions.

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The second phase, from September 14 to 17, will cover the Municipal Corporation, Rayya, Majitha, Jandiala Guru and Harsha Chhina blocks.

The ADC urged players to complete their online registration within the stipulated period. Registration can be completed through the Punjab Sports Department’s portal at sports.punjab.gov.in.