Toughen stand for release of Sikh prisoners: Dal Khalsa to SGPC

Amritsar, August 31
The Dal Khalsa has implored the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandak Committee (SGPC) to stop the policy of appeasement of the Central Government and toughen its stand for release of “bandi singhs” from the jails.
The organisation stated that the SGPC should announce “jail bharo” on the issue to exert pressure on the Centre.
In a press conference held here on Wednesday, Dal Khalsa leaders Kanwarpal Singh, Paramjit Singh Mand and others said the SGPC should announce a strong action on September 2 when it has called a meeting of its members on the issue.
Meanwhile, the Dal Khalsa has also announced to organise an event to pay tributes to Balwinder Singh Jatana and others on September 4.
Kanwarpal Singh said the SGPC had earlier passed a resolution to install a portrait of Bhai Jatana at Sikh museum.
He demanded from the SGPC to fulfill the promise on September 4.
