Tourism sites in Amritsar lying closed for want of staff

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, August 31

Despite spending crores on restoration and renovation of a number of projects to bring in tourists, many of the sites in the holy city are lying closed for want of adequate staff.

There are only four tourist officers and three guides with the Tourism Department and the Punjab Heritage and Tourism Promotion Board (PHTPB) has only two engineers. The office of the PHTPB, situated opposite Qila Gobindgarh, is also lying locked.

Similarly, a historic building restored recently at the Ram Bagh Chowk, characterised by its long wooden doors, is lying locked and the plan to convert a portion of the Ram Bagh police station into a museum showcasing historical artifacts, uniforms, FIRs and other material associated with policing has been hanging fire.

Staff is needed for the management of the Golden Temple plaza, War Memorial, Sadda Pind, Gobindgarh Fort, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Museum and Panorama, Pul Kanjri, a tourism site associated with the Maharaj and several other sites.

The state Cabinet had given its nod to the Amritsar Culture and Tourism Development Authority Bill in 2016 for efficient operation and maintenance of all tourism projects. However, six years down the line, no initiative has been taken to turn it into a reality.

As per the Bill, the authority will be an independent entity, free from the Punjab Tourism Department and Punjab Heritage Tourism Promotion Board. Besides, it will be given separate annual budget to maintain the heritage projects.

A hotelier, Satnam Singh, said a promised body for running tourism projects would be helpful for maintenance of assets of the government.

