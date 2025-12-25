Toxic smoke from Bhagtanwala garbage dump a burning issue

The Bhagtanwala garbage dump has been emitting smoke for several weeks, turning daily life miserable as a health crisis loom over area residents. The unchecked burning at the dump has filled surrounding localities with toxic fumes, leaving people struggling with breathing problems, eye irritation and persistent cough.

Residents said the situation had worsened over the past month, with smoke witnessed day and night. Many complained that they were unable to open windows or step outside without covering their faces.

“The smell is unbearable and my eyes keep burning. Children are falling sick repeatedly,” said a resident of a nearby locality.

Doctors warn that prolonged exposure to smoke emitted by burning waste can have severe health consequences. Medical experts say garbage dump fires release harmful gases and fine particulate matter, which can enter the lungs and the bloodstream.

“Children, the elderly, pregnant women and those already suffering from asthma, bronchitis or heart disease are at the highest risk,” said a senior physician at a government hospital.

He added that long-term exposure could lead to chronic respiratory illnesses and a rise in hospital admissions. Parents expressed concern over the impact of the situation on children, many of whom have developed cough, cold and breathing discomfort. Elderly residents said they were afraid to go for morning walks — which were essential for their health — because of the polluted air.

Residents also alleged that, despite repeated complaints to municipal authorities, no permanent solution had been initiated. They said the smoke emitting from the garbage heaps had become a permanent feature in the area, as no efforts were being made to find a solution to the problem.

Environmental activists said the Bhagtanwala dump had long exceeded its capacity and needed scientific management. They demanded that immediate steps be taken to extinguish the fire completely, cover the waste with soil, and prevent further dumping until proper waste processing facilities were in place.