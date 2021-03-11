Tracing journey of 75 yrs as a nation at August fest

Amritsar, August 8

The Majha House, in collaboration with the Prabha Khaitan Foundation, organised a two-day August festival. Under it, a series of literary activities coinciding with the 75th Independence Day were hosted.

The festival featured a session at Punjab Natshala titled “Nation at 75 — An afternoon of dialogue, poetry and remembrance of 75-year journey of the country through the lens of its citizens”. The session began with an emotional rendition by noted poet Prof SS Behal’s classic, “Main Gujjaranwala Chodh Aaya”, an account of his father’s journey of leaving behind his home in Gujranwala, Pakistan, during the tumultuous days of 1947.

Majha House founder Preeti Gill said, “The festival is a way to mark the 75th I-Day, beginning with 1947 and how far we have come as a nation. The idea is to look at India in terms of inclusiveness and several issues that we need to ponder over.”

Journalist Hartosh Bal and independent journalist and author of “Ayodhya – City of Faith, City of Discord” Valay Singh held a discussion with publisher Ravi Singh about the relevance and significance of a secular Constitution in a religious nation. They touched upon aspects of politics, religion and economic progress and country’s long battle with casteism, poverty, unemployment and inflation.

In the evening, eminent poets such as Prof SS Behal, Jerry Pinto, Mamang Dai, Shiny Antony presented a mushaira. Concluding the event, a short movie by Munish Singh “Revisiting Amritsar” was screened. — Neha Saini