Tractor march taken out in support of SSM's Dr Ajnala

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 14

An impressive roadshow in which hundreds of tractors participated was organised in the Rajasansi constituency here on Monday. The road show was taken out in support of Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) candidate Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala.

A cavalcade of tractors passed through many villages of the constituency where SSM leaders made brief halts to meet and address supporters who had gathered on roadsides.

US-based cardiologist Dr Swaiman Singh appealed to the voters to support and elect Dr Satnam Singh who had played an important role in mobilising support for the farmers’ agitation at Delhi borders.

Dr Swaiman Singh said all political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress, the BJP and the SAD were hand in glove with corporate sector honchos. “No party in the state can form the government without the support of farmers,” he said, adding that people should refrain from fighting with each other to support political parties.

Dr Satnam Singh, who is contesting on the symbol of Charpai (cot), said if elected to power, the SSM would end loot of public wealth by powerful persons and would support poor people in getting their rights. He said highly educated youngsters in Punjab were going abroad due to poor job prospects.

The SSM candidates stated that the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP had created hurdles in their way after they had announced to contest the election. “We were not given tractor as election symbol. Even the present symbol ‘manjha’ (charpai) was allotted very late when other candidates had already started their campaign,” he said.

Dr Ajnala said the SSM was a political platform of all classes and professions. “We had received immense support from society, including shopkeepers, labourers and government and private employees. We are confident that we would get the same support from people during the election as people are fed up with the mainstream political parties,” he said.