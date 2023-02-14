Tractor-trailer seized, 1 booked

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: The Khemkaran police seized a sand-laden tractor trailer from Jhad Sahib Havelian Gazal village on Sunday for violating mining norms. Driver Kulbir Singh of the same village managed to escape from the spot. ASI Major Singh said the accused had brought the sand illegally from the Sutlej. The accused has been booked under Sections 21 (1) of the Mines and Minerals Act-1957 and 379 of the IPC. OC

Farmers attend PAU Kisan Milni

Amritsar: A delegation of 100 farmers from Tarn Taran participated in the Kisan Milni organised by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana. Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Surinder Singh said the event was organised as a part of the government programme to get feedback regarding agricultural schemes directly from the farmers. TNS

Man nabbed with 150-gm opium

Amritsar: The city police arrest a drug peddler and recovered 150-gm opium. The suspect has been identified as Guru Dutt, a resident of Guru Nagar in Verka. The police said that a police team led by ASI Mukandbir Singh arrested the Guru Dutt and recovered 150 gram of opium from him. The suspect will be produced before a court to get him in remand. The police will ascertain his backward and forward linkages. A case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Verka police station. TNS

25-gm heroin seized, 1 held

Amritsar: The police nabbed a drug peddler and recovered 25-gm heroin. The suspect has been identified as Sahil Singh of New Model Town in Chheharta. The police said a police team while patrolling intercepted Sahil and during search 25-gm heroin was recovered from him. A case has been registered against him.