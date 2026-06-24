Tractor-trailer units transform Marhana village into manufacturing hub

Marhana village is widely known for manufacturing tractor-trailer on a large scale, catering not only to the needs of Punjab but also to markets across India. The “Marhana-made trailer” has become a standard among farmers due to its durability and quality.

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Despite having a population of only around 4,000 people and about 585 households, the village has earned a distinct identity through its thriving trailer-manufacturing industry. The sector provides respectable employment opportunities and attractive wages to residents of Marhana as well as neighbouring villages.

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According to Gurpreet Singh, one of the leading manufacturers, the industry began around 1985 when only one or two units started producing tractor-trailers. Over time, their reputation for quality helped expand their customer base, and today the village is home to six trailer-manufacturing units.

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Initially serving nearby villages, the industry gradually expanded its reach across Punjab. Farmers from districts such as Ferozepur, Faridkot, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and Ludhiana regularly purchase Marhana-made trailers. Their market now extends throughout the Majha, Malwa and Doaba regions.

Gurpreet Singh said that Marhana-made trailers have also gained popularity in several other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. He added that farmers in Rajasthan particularly prefer the trailers manufactured in Marhana because of their quality and reliability.

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The industry has not only strengthened the village’s economy but has also helped build social and professional networks across regions. More than 100 workers belonging to nearly 25 families are directly employed in the sector, benefiting not only Marhana but also nearby villages.

However, the industry faces significant challenges. Gurpreet Singh pointed out that the shortage of skilled labour has become a major concern. The growing trend among young people to seek opportunities abroad, coupled with the impact of drug abuse and a declining interest in manual labour, has made it increasingly difficult to find trained workers.

He said that many young people prefer overseas migration and often encourage their families to sell agricultural land to finance their move abroad. As a result, fewer youths are willing to take up physically demanding work, despite the fact that the industry offers a stable and respectable income.

Gurpreet Singh believes that, much like the agricultural sector’s dependence on migrant workers from states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the trailer-manufacturing industry may also have to rely on migrant labour in the future to sustain its operations.

All six manufacturing units are located along National Highway 54, providing easy access to customers and transportation facilities. However, training new workers requires considerable time and effort. Manufacturers often face setbacks when trained employees leave after acquiring skills.

Despite these challenges, demand for Marhana-made trolleys remains strong. Gurpreet Singh said that the manufacturers have developed close and respectful relationships with their workers. Some employees have remained with them for more than 25 years, and their wages are increased periodically in recognition of their experience and dedication.

Today, Marhana’s trailer industry stands as a shining example of rural entrepreneurship, contributing significantly to employment generation and economic development while bringing recognition to the village across Punjab and beyond.