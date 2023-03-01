 Trade centre & rail link top wish list of Amritsar industrialists : The Tribune India

Trade centre & rail link top wish list of Amritsar industrialists

Trade centre & rail link top wish list of Amritsar industrialists

City traders have demanded funds from budgetary allocation.



Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, February 28

With the tussle between Governor Banwari Lal Purohit and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government stalling the Budget proceedings, traders and industrialists based in city have demanded guaranteed investment of funds from the budgetary allocation for the industry.

Piara Lal Seth, a shawl manufacturer, said Rs 3,163 crore was allocated for trade and industry in the Budget for 2022-23. However, the government is keeping mum as to how much out of it was invested in trade and manufacturing. He added that even Rs 100 crore earmarked for the development of designated industrial areas remained uninvested.

Vivek Goel, a trader, said it was nearly 13 years ago that the announcement for setting up of an international trade and exhibition centre to promote indigenous industries in the city was made. Even after the passage of so many years, the project is nowhere in sight. He said a record number of tourists visit the city daily but there was no medium to showcase the locally manufactured goods such as shawls and brass utensils under one roof. It was a long-pending demand of traders in the city to have a World Trade Centre to promote trade and business.

The then SAD-BJP government in the state while endorsing the demand of the traders had officially announced its establishment in 2010 and made a budgetary announcement in 2013.

Sunil Mehra, a textile manufacturer, said the slow pace of progress on the Patti-Makhu rail link, which will pave the way for Amritsar-Ferozepur rail link, has perturbed locals. Gazette notification for the land acquisition for the Patti-Makhu rail link was done in April 2021. After the survey was conducted, it was found that 70.1 hectares of land was in Tarn Taran and 95.68 hectares of land in Ferozepur. Yet the land acquisition has not been done, delaying the project.

The railway link would shorten the travelling distance between the holy city and the country’s financial capital Mumbai by 240 km. Goods can be delivered at a short duration and tourists can travel in a short time between Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir. Besides, it will reduce the railway rush on Amritsar-Delhi-Mumbai route.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Governor Vs AAP Govt: Governor duty-bound to summon assembly once cabinet recommends for it, says SC

2
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

3
Nation

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia resigns after SC refuses to entertain his petition

4
J & K

Killers of Kashmiri Pandit guard gunned down in Pulwama; Army jawan also killed

5
Diaspora

India opens Young Professionals Scheme visas for UK graduates

6
Punjab

Punjabi University engineering student's family demands arrest of accused before post-mortem is held

7
Punjab

Amritsar Commissioner of Police among 18 officers shifted by Punjab govt

8
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

9
Nation

Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court challenging his arrest

10
Nation

SC dismisses Manish Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest in alleged 'liquor scam', asks him to approach Delhi High Court

Don't Miss

View All
India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT
Business

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT

Top News

Governor duty-bound to act on Cabinet advice: SC; Punjab session from March 3

Governor duty-bound to act on Cabinet advice: SC; Punjab session from March 3

CJI says CM too must give info sought by Governor

Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too

Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too

Can move lower court against arrest, Deputy CM told

Curious case of ‘South Group’ in excise scam

Curious case of 'South Group' in excise scam

Resignations to ensure Delhi can function: AAP

Resignations to ensure Delhi can function: AAP

Manufacturing dips, growth slips to 4.4%

Manufacturing dips, growth slips to 4.4%


Cities

View All

Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC prepares list of top 100 property tax defaulters

Unaided colleges stay defiant on centralised admission portal issue in Amritsar

Thefts from tubewells enrage farmers in Amritsar

MGNREGA workers up in arms over pending dues in Tarn Taran

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Department looks at PPP way to improve diagnostic services

Anupama Upadhyaya of Panchkula becomes national badminton champ

Chandigarh cyber cell arrests two online fraudsters

Woman dragged on bonnet during clash in Zirakpur

Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too

Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too

Curious case of 'South Group' in excise scam

Resignations to ensure Delhi can function: AAP

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

35 bikes, 12 cars burnt outside police station

Month after NRI complained of assault, cops lodge FIR

Soldier thrown off train, seriously hurt

9 smugglers arrested with intoxicants, liquor

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

3 arrested in two drug cases

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha’s attempt to get activist Bapu Surat Singh discharged from DMCH foiled

Ludhiana resident held for making extortion calls to BJP leader

Vets annoyed over pay parity issue, to intensify protest by holding zonal rallies

Roadside encroachments spell traffic chaos in Patiala

Roadside encroachments spell traffic chaos in Patiala

Students, staff question law & order situation at Punjabi University, Patiala

Two-day science festival organised at Punjabi University, Patiala

Prof Anand Pawar appointed officiating Vice-Chancellor of law university

Panel formed for Women’s Track Cycling League