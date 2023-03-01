Trade centre & rail link top wish list of Amritsar industrialists

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, February 28

With the tussle between Governor Banwari Lal Purohit and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government stalling the Budget proceedings, traders and industrialists based in city have demanded guaranteed investment of funds from the budgetary allocation for the industry.

Piara Lal Seth, a shawl manufacturer, said Rs 3,163 crore was allocated for trade and industry in the Budget for 2022-23. However, the government is keeping mum as to how much out of it was invested in trade and manufacturing. He added that even Rs 100 crore earmarked for the development of designated industrial areas remained uninvested.

Vivek Goel, a trader, said it was nearly 13 years ago that the announcement for setting up of an international trade and exhibition centre to promote indigenous industries in the city was made. Even after the passage of so many years, the project is nowhere in sight. He said a record number of tourists visit the city daily but there was no medium to showcase the locally manufactured goods such as shawls and brass utensils under one roof. It was a long-pending demand of traders in the city to have a World Trade Centre to promote trade and business.

The then SAD-BJP government in the state while endorsing the demand of the traders had officially announced its establishment in 2010 and made a budgetary announcement in 2013.

Sunil Mehra, a textile manufacturer, said the slow pace of progress on the Patti-Makhu rail link, which will pave the way for Amritsar-Ferozepur rail link, has perturbed locals. Gazette notification for the land acquisition for the Patti-Makhu rail link was done in April 2021. After the survey was conducted, it was found that 70.1 hectares of land was in Tarn Taran and 95.68 hectares of land in Ferozepur. Yet the land acquisition has not been done, delaying the project.

The railway link would shorten the travelling distance between the holy city and the country’s financial capital Mumbai by 240 km. Goods can be delivered at a short duration and tourists can travel in a short time between Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir. Besides, it will reduce the railway rush on Amritsar-Delhi-Mumbai route.