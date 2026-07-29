Traders’ grievance redressal priority: Amritsar DC

Punjab State Traders Commission (PSTC) vice-chairman and Aam Aadmi Party trade wing president Anil Thakur on Tuesday directed district officials to ensure speedy disposal of pending complaints filed by traders and industrialists on the PSTC portal.

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Chairing a review meeting at the District Administrative Complex, Thakur reviewed department-wise pending complaints and asked officials to resolve them within the prescribed time.

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On this, Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh said traders were the backbone of the state’s economy and resolving their grievances remains a priority for the administration.

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“Weekly review meetings are being held to monitor complaints received through the portal,” he added.

Thakur said the PSTC portal had become an effective platform for traders to register their grievances andstressed that no complaint should remain pending without a valid reason.

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He directed officials to regularly monitor the portal and remove any technical or administrative hurdles delaying the disposal of complaints.

“The timely resolution of traders’ issues will strengthen their confidence in the government and create a better environment for trade and investment in Punjab,” he said. He also instructed departments to ensure that all future complaints were addressed within the stipulated time.

District chairman of the Punjab State Traders Commission Sheetal Juneja appreciated the state government’s efforts to promote trade, saying the district administration had been continuously working on resolving issues faced by traders.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Pallavi Mishra said the complaints pertained to sewerage maintenance, hanging electricity wires, increased police patrolling in industrial areas and revenue matters.

She said the Municipal Corporation was improving the sewerage system, adding that police patrolling had been intensified in industrial areas and that joint field visits by officials and traders would be conducted to resolve issues on the ground.