Traders thank Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann for Rs 40-cr grant

In a significant initiative aimed at strengthening commercial infrastructure across the state, the government has approved a special fund of Rs 40 crore for the development of commercial markets and for addressing the long-pending demands of the trading community.

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Welcoming the decision, Punjab State Traders’ Commission vice-chairman Anil Thakur expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema for extending dedicated support towards the welfare of traders and the modernisation of market infrastructure.

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He said the approval was the outcome of the consistent demand of traders.