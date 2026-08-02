Demanding better security and improved civic amenities, traders of Majith Mandi have urged local MLA Dr Ajay Gupta and Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar to strengthen night patrolling and address sanitation issues in one of the city’s busiest wholesale markets.

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The demands were raised at a meeting held between the newly elected office-bearers of the Majith Mandi Traders Association, the MLA and the Police Commissioner.

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Traders said an enhanced police presence, particularly at night, was necessary to ensure the safety of shops and commercial establishments in the market. They also highlighted poor sanitation conditions and sought regular cleaning drives in the walled city market.

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Responding to their concerns, Dr Ajay Gupta said the government was committed to resolving traders’ issues on a priority basis.

He said the association had earlier requested an increase in the number of Police Control Room (PCR) vehicles in the area, following which the deployment had been enhanced. He assured the traders of taking up their demands related to development and civic infrastructure with departments concerned.

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The MLA said the government was providing all possible facilities to traders in the walled city.

Bhullar stressed the importance of cooperation between the police and the public in maintaining law and order. Describing Majith Mandi as one of the city’s oldest and largest trading hubs, he said security and traffic arrangements in the area were reviewed regularly.

During the meeting, the newly elected president of the Majith Mandi Traders Association, Anil Mehra, and his team were felicitated by the MLA and the Police Commissioner. The association also honoured the two dignitaries.