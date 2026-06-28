Traffic advisory issued for air passengers in Amritsar

Authorities at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar, have issued a traffic advisory for passengers travelling to the airport ahead of the annual Barsi of Baba Jawand Singh, which will be observed on July 2 at the Gurdwara Sahib located within the airport’s operational area.

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According to the advisory, a large number of devotees are expected to visit the shrine between June 26 and July 2, with an estimated gathering of six to seven lakh people on the main day of the religious event.

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In view of the anticipated influx of pilgrims and extensive security arrangements, heavy traffic congestion is expected on roads connecting Amritsar city to the airport, particularly on July 2. Authorities have advised air passengers to plan their journey carefully and allow sufficient additional travel time to avoid delays.

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Passengers have also been urged to reach the airport well in advance to complete check-in, security screening and other travel formalities without inconvenience. The advisory further appealed to the public to cooperate with the traffic police and other authorities.