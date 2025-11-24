Traffic cops to address frequent chaos in city areas, chowks

The holy city has been struggling with frequent traffic chaos at various chowks and areas. In order to address the issue of recurring traffic congestion, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Amandeep Kaur held a meeting with all zone in-charges and other traffic officials. During the meetings, it was decided to take stringent measures to decongest the roads from encroachments by initiating legal action against the violators.

Advertisement

During the meeting, she reviewed major choke points, including the city bypass and several internal routes where traffic jams are frequently reported, including Hall Gate Chowk, Lohgarh Chowk, Putlighar Chowk, Verka-Vallah bypass etc.

Advertisement

Officials were instructed to deploy adequate staff and ensure that congestion is prevented at all times. Zone in-charges were specifically directed to personally monitor key points such as Gumtala bypass, In-Out Bakery Chowk, Loharka Bridge, Fatehgarh Churian bypass, Majitha Road bypass, Verka bypass, Vallah bypass, Sabzi Mandi and other internal market areas.

Advertisement

Under the campaign, the ADCP also asked them to adopt zero tolerance against indigenously modified goods carrying vehicles to prevent inconvenience to the general public.

The traffic police also intensified challan drives against violations such as triple riding, tinted glasses and modified bullet silencers.

Advertisement

Additionally, accompanied by the zone in-charges, ADCP Amandeep Kaur conducted a visit from Ashoka Chowk to Bhandari Bridge, inspecting both sides of the stretch. Shopkeepers in Liberty Market and Putlighar Market were instructed to ensure proper parking of their own and customers' vehicles. They were also informed about the Deputy Commissioner of Police's orders regarding illegal encroachments.

Officials warned that any shopkeeper found placing goods outside their premises in the future would face action under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).